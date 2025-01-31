The Cubs signed Hughes to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Hughes was drafted by the Cubs in the 16th round of the 2017 Draft and briefly served as the team's closer in 2022, but his career has been sidetracked since then by knee problems and other injuries. The left-hander made 15 appearances with the Diamondbacks in 2024, posting an 8.15 ERA and 21:10 K:BB across 17.2 frames. He'll compete for a bullpen job with Chicago.