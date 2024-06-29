The Diamondbacks optioned Hughes to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Hughes owns a 2.00 ERA through 27 frames at Triple-A, but he's allowed four earned runs in 3.1 innings since joining the Diamondbacks' bullpen Sunday. He'll now be sent back to Triple-A to make room for Zac Gallen (hamstring), who was reinstated from the IL in a corresponding move.