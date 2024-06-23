The Diamondbacks recalled Hughes from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

It marks the third time this season Hughes has been called up to the big club. He wasn't particularly effective over the last three games of his second stint, allowing eight runs on 11 hits (including three home runs) and five walks while striking out three over 5.1 frames. Hughes will be added to Arizona's bullpen, with southpaw Tommy Henry optioned to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.