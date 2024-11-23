The Diamondbacks non-tendered Hughes on Friday.

Although Hughes put up a 2.03 ERA in 48.2 Triple-A innings, he struggled during his time with the big-league squad, logging an 8.15 ERA and 1.92 WHIP over 17.2 frames. The 28-year-old reliever will now look to turn things around with a new organization, though he may start off the season in the minors once again.