Hughes signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday and received an invitation to major-league spring training.

Hughes holds a 3.91 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in the majors since debuting in 2022, but he surrendered 11 earned runs in just 13.2 innings last season before undergoing season-ending knee surgery in June. The 28-year-old southpaw will now get a chance to redeem himself in the spring, and he could become an important part of Arizona's bullpen if he returns to his 2022 form.