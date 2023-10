Hughes (knee) is expected to have a normal throwing progression this offseason, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hughes was limited to just 17 appearances this season due to a knee issue which eventually required surgery, but he'll go into the offseason without any restrictions. Adbert Alzolay looks like the early favorite to open 2024 as the Cubs' closer, but Hughes should be used in high-leverage spots if he can stay healthy and return to his 2022 form.