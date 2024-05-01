Hughes worked a scoreless inning as the Diamondbacks' opening pitcher in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Dodgers, allowing one hit while striking out two.

Hughes had his contract purchased from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day then found out he was starting 45 minutes before first pitch, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. The left-hander was the first of seven pitchers in what became a bullpen day caused by a delay. A 6:40 pm scheduled start turned into an 8:35 pm start after a colony of bees settled atop the protective netting behind home plate. Arizona's scheduled starter, Jordan Montgomery, was scratched and is expected to start Wednesday.