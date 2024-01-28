Edward signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Saturday that includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
It's a return to where Edwards first reached the big leagues and had his most successful seasons. Edwards posted a 3.69 ERA and 24:17 K:BB over 31.2 frames with the Nationals in 2023. He missed the last three months of the season with a shoulder issue but presumably will be healthy heading into camp.
