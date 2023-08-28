The Nationals transferred Edwards (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Edwards had been on the 15-day IL since June 21, so his move to the 60-day IL won't affect his timeline for a return but will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Drew Millas, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Rochester. Though Edwards began began a rehab assignment two weeks ago, he made three appearances before suffering a setback with his right shoulder. He's since been diagnosed with a stress fracture, and it's unclear if he'll be able to pitch again at any point in 2023.