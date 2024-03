Edwards, who tossed a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, has a 0.00 ERA across four spring appearances.

Edwards last pitched for the Cubs in 2019, and he was a valuable member of the bullpen for the 2016 World Series winning squad. The righty has bounced around a bit in recent years, but he has a chance to settle into a middle-relief spot with Chicago in 2024. Edwards likely won't have a ton of fantasy value in that role, however.