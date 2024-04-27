Morel went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Red Sox.

Morel has been scuffling a bit lately, as he's batting just .176 over his last 10 games with no home runs, and he has just three long balls overall this season across 25 contests. Still, the 24-year-old is a legitimate power threat, and even though he hasn't really gotten going in that department yet, he can heat up in a hurry and hit homers in bunches.