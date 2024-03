Swanson went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Rangers.

Swanson's second inning blast, his first of the year, ended up being Chicago's only offense in an 11-2 blowout loss. The shortstop has hit 20 or more long balls in each of the last three seasons, and he should be able to reach that plateau again in 2024 assuming he stays healthy. Swanson remains a strong fantasy asset in the middle infield.