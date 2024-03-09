Swanson, who went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in a Cactus League game against the Mariners on Friday, is now batting .357 this spring.

Swanson appears to be in mid-season form with his bat, as he's gone 5-for-14 so far with four walks and only four strikeouts. The shortstop batted just .244 in his first season with the Cubs in 2023, though he batted .278 a year earlier with Atlanta, so there is room for improvement in that area. Swanson's other numbers were fairly similar last season, and he reached the 20-homer plateau for the third straight year.