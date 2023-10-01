Swanson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Swanson started the last 64 games after his stint on the injured list with a heel issue in July, but he'll receive Sunday off with the Cubs eliminated from playoff contention. The 29-year-old joined Chicago on a seven-year, $177 million contract last December and is set to finish the season with an underwhelming .244/.328/.416 slash line, 22 homers, nine steals, 80 RBI and 81 runs in 147 contests.