Swanson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 9-7 win over the Dodgers.

Swanson is off to a hot start, as he now has two home runs and a robust 1.100 OPS across seven games. The shortstop got off to a bit of a slow start in his first campaign with the Cubs last year, and while he picked things up a bit, the .744 OPS he finished with was his lowest mark since 2018. It looks like Swanson could be primed for bigger numbers in his second season in Chicago.