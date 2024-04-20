Swanson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Marlins.

Swanson extended his hitting streak to three games, which has helped push his season average up to .254. That's in line with the .244 mark he posted last year, though he batted .277 in his last season in Atlanta back in 2022, so there is room for growth. The shortstop also only has two home runs so far, but he's posted 20 or more long balls in three straight seasons and should find his power stroke soon.