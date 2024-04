Swanson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Astros.

Swanson got the Cubs going early, hitting his big blast with two outs in the first inning to set the tone for the rest of the game. The shortstop, who is up to three home runs now for the season, has been off to a bit of a slow start overall with just a .235 batting average. However, Swanson will continue to see regular playing time, and he should be a strong fantasy asset the rest of the way.