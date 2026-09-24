Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Marlins.

Swanson plated all of Chicago's runs in the narrow loss, though he was hoping for more when he came up with a runner on in the bottom of the ninth inning but flew out. The shortstop has played in four games since returning from about a month on the injured list due to an oblique strain, and he's gone 4-for-15 with a home run and three RBI. Swanson may get a break as soon as the Cubs officially clinch a playoff spot, but he should play every day once the postseason rolls around, so long as he remains fully healthy.