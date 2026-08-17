Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Officially placed on 10-day IL

The Cubs placed Swanson (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Swanson is facing a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline due to a Grade 2 left oblique strain that he suffered during the Cubs' 11-4 loss to the Cardinals. Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com, the Cubs are hoping that Swanson's timeline is closer to four weeks, which would put him on track to return by mid-September with a couple of weeks left before the playoff begins, if the Cubs qualify. The Cubs selected Owen Miller's contract from Triple-A Iowa to provide infield depth, but Nico Hoerner figures to be Chicago's everyday shortstop for as long as Swanson is on the shelf.