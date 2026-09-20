Swanson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Reds.

Playing in his second game back since returning from the injured list, Swanson popped his 19th home run of the season in the ninth inning. The shortstop missed about a month with an oblique strain, though he still has time to record his second straight 20-homer campaign and fifth of his MLB career. While the Cubs figure to ease Swanson back into action to a degree, he should still play frequently during the last week of the regular season with the team fighting for a playoff spot.