Swanson went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Playing against the team that drafted him first overall back in 2015, Swanson notched his first multi-hit performance in 12 days. The shortstop hasn't really gotten going yet, as he's batting just .235 with two home runs and two stolen bases across 18 games. However, Swanson is at no real risk of losing playing time, and he has the talent to heat up in a hurry.