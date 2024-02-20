Peralta (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with Chicago on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Peralta underwent flexor tendon surgery on his left arm at the end of October, and while the status of his recovery is currently unknown, he'll bring a veteran presence to his new club for the start of spring camp. If he's a full go, look for the 36-year-old to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster as a lefty bat bench.