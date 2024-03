Peralta (elbow) is on track to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Signed as a non-roster invitee last month, Peralta has been eased into things this spring following October flexor tendon surgery. He progressed to live batting practice Saturday, though, and is just a few days away from game action. Assuming health, Peralta would seem to have a good shot to capture a reserve role.