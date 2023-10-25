Peralta underwent flexor tendon surgery on his left arm Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Peralta broke news of the surgery when he posted pictures of himself post-op, and now we know what kind of procedure he had done. The outfielder is expected to be ready to hit and throw again by March, but his readiness for Opening Day would seem to be very much in question. Harris notes that Peralta played through the injury since around the All-Star break, which could help explain a .578 OPS and zero home runs in the second half. Peralta, 36, will be a free agent this offseason.