Peralta (elbow) was activated from Triple-A Iowa's 7-day injured list Wednesday and has gone 1-for-9 with three walks and an RBI in his first three games with the club.

Peralta attended Cubs spring training as a non-roster invitee but didn't appear in any Cactus League games while he continued his recovery from the flexor tendon surgery he underwent last October on his left elbow. The 36-year-old looks to be healthy again and will look to improve upon his production at Iowa over the next few weeks with the hope of earning a promotion to the big-league roster.