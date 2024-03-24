Peralta (elbow) will stay back at extended spring training at the beginning of the season to continue his throwing progression, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Peralta underwent flexor tendon surgery in October before inking a minor-league contract with the Cubs in February. While he's able to hit, he still isn't able to play the outfield. Peralta could eventually become an option for the Cubs' bench, but he'll have to get healthy first.
