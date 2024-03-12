Peralta (elbow) is batting eighth as the designated hitter in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.

The veteran outfielder joined the Cubs as a non-roster invitee in February but had been held out of game action to this point as he completed his rehab from October flexor tendon surgery. Peralta struggled a .675 OPS in 133 games with the Dodgers last season and is attempting to making Chicago's roster as a reserve outfielder.