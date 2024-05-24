Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Smyly (hip) is likely to be activated during the weekend series against the Cardinals, Elise Menaker reports.

Smyly made one rehab start with High-A South Bend on Tuesday, throwing three perfect innings while striking out five. Despite the fact that Kyle Hendricks was moved to the bullpen and Jordan Wicks (forearm) remains on the IL, Counsell noted that he will use Smyly in a multi-inning relief role in his return, rather than in the rotation. Smyly appeared in nine games before going on the injured list, registering a 4.97 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 12.2 innings.