Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that he expects Smyly (hip) to begin a rehab assignment with High-A South Bend sometime next week, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Counsell did not specify how many appearances Smyly will make in the minors, though he may require multiple outings after having been on the shelf since April 23 with a hip impingement. The 34-year-old southpaw put up a 4.97 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 12.2 innings before getting hurt, and he will likely return to a multi-inning relief role once he rejoins Chicago.