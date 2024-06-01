Smyly (2-3) allowed two runs on a hit and three walks across 1.1 innings of relief Friday against the Reds. He struck out three.

While Smyly was effective at missing bats he was equally ineffective finding the plate. The three walks are a new season high and his BB/9 for the year is now up to 5.1, which would be a new career worst. Smyly will need to exhibit better control if he wants to chip away at his 5.06 ERA, and he's off the fantasy radar at the moment given his role and recent performance.