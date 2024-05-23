Smyly (hip) struck out five over three perfect innings in his rehab start Tuesday with High-A South Bend.

Pitching in a game for the first time in a month after landing on the 15-day injured list April 23 with a right hip impingement, Smyly looked about as good as possible while tossing 40 pitches. The lefty had been working exclusively as a reliever prior to landing on the shelf, but with the Cubs moving the struggling Kyle Hendricks to the bullpen earlier this week, Smyly could be under consideration to step in as the team's No. 5 starter once activated. If the Cubs elect to bring Smyly back in a starting role, he'll still need to get stretched out a bit further, so it wouldn't be surprising if he stuck around at South Bend or joined a higher-level affiliate for another rehab outing. Regardless of whether Smyly serves as a starter or reliever upon his return to the Cubs, manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that he expects the 34-year-old to be activated at some point next week, per MLB.com.