The Cubs reinstated Smyly (hip) from the injured list Saturday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Smyly landed on the injured list in late April due to a right hip impingement, and he struck out five batters in three scoreless innings during his lone rehab game at High-A South Bend on Tuesday. He had put up a 4.97 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 12.2 innings before getting injured and figures to reprise his role as a middle reliever now that he's fully recovered. Jose Cuas was optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.