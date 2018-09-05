Smyly (elbow) threw a successful 23-pitch simulated game Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Smyly, who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery he underwent in June of 2017, said he felt great afterwards and believes he's ready to return to game action. The Cubs will likely wait to reevaluate him in the coming days before determining his next step, but it sounds like Smyly could be pitching out of the big-league bullpen soon.

