Quiroz cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Quiroz made his MLB debut in September and appeared in 14 games for the Cubs at the end of the season. However, most of playing time came in Triple-A last season, where he posted just a .680 OPS over 148 plate appearances. Quiroz struggled to record many extra-base hits last season, which is something he will likely need to improve on if he wants a shot at returning to the majors anytime soon.