Cubs' Esteban Quiroz: Not starting Wednesday
Quiroz isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Cincinnati.
Quiroz started the last two games and went 0-for-6 with a stolen base, a walk and three strikeouts. Zach McKinstry will shift to the keystone while Patrick Wisdom starts at third base Wednesday.
