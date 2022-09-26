Quiroz went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Pirates.

Quiroz initially appeared in line to fill a depth role for the Cubs when his contract was selected from Triple-A Iowa on Sept. 17, but he's suddenly settled in as not only Chicago's primary second baseman, but also as the club's No. 2 batter. He's started five of the Cubs' last six games out of the two hole, going 7-for-18 with a 3:3 BB:K over that stretch. The 30-year-old rookie has yet to produce a home run or steal in his first 26 big-league plate appearances and didn't offer much juice in either category during his time in the minors, but his high-contact approach and favorable spot in the lineup could make him a useful contributor in the batting average and runs categories over the final week and a half of the season. Quiroz's hot run at the plate looks to have put him ahead of the slumping Christopher Morel for an everyday role in the Chicago infield.