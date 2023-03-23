site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Esteban Quiroz: Traded to Phillies
By
RotoWire Staff
The Cubs traded Quiroz to the Phillies on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.
He's been assigned to the minor-league side of Phillies camp. Quiroz, 31, spent most of his prime years in Mexico and has appeared in only 14 total games at the MLB level, all in 2022 with the Cubs.
