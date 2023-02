Roberts (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Cubs on Friday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This clears a spot on the 40-man roster, which needed an opening after the Cubs signed Edwin Rios on Friday to a one-year deal. Roberts is going to miss the overwhelming majority of 2023 as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, and there's a decent chance he won't be able to pitch this season.