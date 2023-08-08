Roberts (elbow) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Roberts has finally received the green light to face hitters for the first time since he underwent Tommy John surgery July 13 of last year. He'll likely throw multiple live batting practice sessions before eventually heading out on an extended rehab assignment that will likely last close to the maximum 30 days. Barring any setbacks, Roberts still has a chance to make his return from the 60-day injured list before season's end, though the Cubs will most likely option him to Triple-A Iowa once he's activated.