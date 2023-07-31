Roberts (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Roberts, who is working his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent July 13, 2022, recently finished up a "de-load" period of his throwing program in which he was limited to throwing off flat ground, according to MLB.com. The right-hander will start up the ramp-up process Tuesday with a side session, and he should gradually increase the frequency and intensity of his bullpen work over the next few weeks before progressing to facing hitters. Roberts still has a chance to pitch in games in 2023, though any appearances he makes will likely come in the minors rather than with the Cubs.