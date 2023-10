Roberts (elbow) is expected to have a normal throwing progression this offseason, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Robert missed the entirety of the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he's now more than 15 months removed from the operation and will head into the winter with no restrictions. The 26-year-old reliever has the upside to be used in high-leverage spots for the Cubs in 2024 but will have to show he's healthy and his stuff is back first.