Roberts (elbow) progressed to throwing off flat ground from 105 feet before the end of spring training, MLB.com reports.

The Cubs haven't provided any recent updates on Roberts within the past month, but unless he's suffered an unreported setback in his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last July, he's presumably increased his throwing distance off flat ground over the last few weeks and could soon be ready to resume mound work. Given the timing of his elbow procedure, Roberts may face an uphill battle to get back in a minor-league rehab game before the end of the season, but he should be fully cleared ahead of next year's spring training.