Roberts (elbow) was reinstated from Triple-A Iowa's 7-day injured list Friday and debuted for the club Sunday, striking out one over a perfect inning of relief.

Roberts, who re-signed with the Cubs on a minor-league deal in December, missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in July 2022. Though he was expected to be fully cleared in advance of spring training, Roberts opened the season on the 7-day injured list, though it's unclear if he was deactivated due to complications with his surgically repaired elbow or because of another issue. Whatever the case, Roberts was cleared to make his 2024 debut at the Triple-A level over the weekend after he made rehab appearances for the Cubs' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate as well as Double-A Tennessee.