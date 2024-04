Cooper went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a triple, a three-run home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Rockies.

Cooper finished a single shy of a cycle but it was a huge offensive performance nonetheless. The extra-base hits were his first three of the season, and the veteran now has an absurd 1.806 OPS, albeit in a very small sample size. Cooper is slotted behind Michael Busch right now at first base, though the former could push for more playing time if he stays hot.