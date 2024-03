The Cubs informed Cooper on Friday that he made the team's Opening Day roster, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper was brought into the Cubs' camp as a non-roster invitee, and he will claim a spot on the roster after going 6-for-26 with two home runs and five RBI across 10 games. He'll likely serve as the primary backup to Michael Busch at first base but could find himself in the lineup regularly against left-handed starters.