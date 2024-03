Cooper is expected to see his first game action of the spring Monday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Cooper joined the Cubs on a minor-league deal at the end of February to give the team depth at first base. Fellow newcomer Michael Busch is expected to be the starter there, and Cody Bellinger can also play first when he's not in center field. However, Cooper could make the case for more regular playing time if he looks good in Cactus League action.