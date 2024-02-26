Cooper agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Sunday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper was an All-Star in 2022 and put together another solid season in 2023, slashing .251/.304/.419 with 17 home runs, 61 RBI and 42 runs over 123 games between the Marlins and Padres. He'll have to settle for a minor-league contract with the Cubs but will compete for a roster spot as a non-roster invitee this spring. The Cubs had a question mark at first base heading into spring training but alleviated some of those concerns by agreeing to terms with Cody Bellinger on Sunday. The team also has young players available to play first base when Bellinger is in center field, as Michael Busch was traded from the Dodgers to the Cubs this offseason, while Matt Mervis made his major-league debut for Chicago in 2023. However, if the Cubs don't feel as though Busch or Mervis are ready to handle regular playing time, Cooper could land on the active roster to provide a veteran presence.