Wesneski allowed four runs on four hits across 3.1 innings in Friday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers. He walked two and struck out six.

Wesneski entered the game with a 0.00 ERA this spring but endured his first Cactus League rough patch. The six strikeouts are still promising, giving the righty 17 of them across 12 innings. Wesneski has emerged as the top candidate for the team's fifth starter role, and he could be a sneaky fantasy option if he secures the job and continues to pitch well.