Wesneski will start Wednesday against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Cubs are getting Justin Steele (hamstring) back this week and Kyle Hendricks (back) could return next week, but Wesneski earned at least one more turn in the rotation. Wesneski blanked the Brewers over 6.1 innings while striking out eight Friday, marking the first time he has logged over four innings in the majors this season. He has a 0.54 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and a 14:3 K:BB in 16.2 innings across four appearances. Ben Brown could be the odd man out, unless the Cubs go with a six-man rotation this week.