Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Wesneski has been moved to the bullpen, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Counsell noted that Wesneski will work out of the bullpen for the Cubs' upcoming turn through the rotation, so it's possible that the right-hander could still move back into a starting role at some point later this month. For now, however, Wesneski will likely need the Cubs to lose another starter to injury, or for a rainout or a busy portion of the schedule to create a need for a temporary sixth starter. Wesneski had made each of his past three appearances for the Cubs as a starter, going 0-1 with a 2.20 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 16.1 innings.